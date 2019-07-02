Woman who hid heroin under clothes to look pregnant pleads guilty in KC federal court

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

An 18-year-old woman who was accused of hiding heroin under a maternity shirt and pretending to be pregnant has pleaded guilty to a drug charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Perla E. Murillo pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

The charge was filed last November after detectives found Murillo at a Greyhound bus station in Kansas City carrying three bundles of heroin and pillow stuffing around her abdomen to make it appear she was pregnant, court records said.

The bundles contained more than four pounds of heroin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Murillo told authorities that she had agreed to carry the bundles from Denver to New York for a man named “Freddy” she had met in Mexico. Freddy had packed the drugs to make it look like she was pregnant, she said.

Murillo initially pleaded not guilty to the drug charge earlier this year. She changed her plea during a hearing Tuesday.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Murillo faces a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole or a sentence of up to 40 years in federal prison without parole, prosecutors said.