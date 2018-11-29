Woman looked pregnant, actually carried 4 pounds of heroin at KC bus station: charges

An 18-year-old woman is facing federal drug charges after she was found allegedly carrying four pounds of heroin at the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City.
Perla Murillo was carrying three bundles of heroin around her abdomen to make it appear she was pregnant, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City by a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Murillo was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute heroin.
She arrived in Kansas City on a bus that originated in Los Angeles and had stopped in Denver, according to the document.
While being questioned by Kansas City police officers and DEA agents, she gave them permission to search her.
Officers discovered the bundles she was carrying in front of her abdomen, along with some pillow stuffing, according to the allegations.
Murillo told the officers that she had agreed to carry the bundles from Denver to New York for a man named “Freddy” she had met in Mexico. Freddy had packed the drugs to make it look like she was pregnant, she said.
It was the second trip she had made for Freddy, she said. On Nov. 19, she had transported another four bundles and had been paid $1,000, according to the allegations in court documents.
Comments