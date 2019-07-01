Two Kansas City brothers sentenced for murdering man in act of retaliation

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two Kansas City brothers were sentenced Monday in a revenge killing that left a man dead after being beaten, stabbed and shot.

Miguel Love, 28, was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Antonio Love, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the same charges.

In August 2017, the body of 26-year-old Michael High-Frump was found by a road in Kessler Park.

Witnesses told police that the brothers killed High-Frump in an act of retaliation related to a February 2016 incident in which Antonio Love was ripped off in a $500 drug deal and beaten.

On August 16, 2017, Miguel Love encountered High-Frump at an Independence home. Miguel Love, who was armed, called his brother and kept High-Frump at the residence.

High-Frump was tied up, beaten, stabbed and shot. After wrapping the victim in a blanket, the pair loaded him into a trunk and dumped his body in the park, court documents said.