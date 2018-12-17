Man says he drowned 6-month-old in Greenwood pond; police rush to rescue infant

A man walked into the Greenwood, Mo., Police Department and allegedly told officers he drowned his 6-month-old child in a pond Monday morning, police said.
After rushing to the pond, the police chief and another officer found and revived the infant.
Police learned of the attempted drowning shortly after 10 a.m. when the man entered the police department at 709 W. Main St. and allegedly told officers he had just drowned his child.
Cpl. Thomas Calhoun spoke with the father and was able to determine where the man had left the child. Calhoun and Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to the pond and found the child, according to police.
Calhoun performed CPR on the child and was able to get the infant to breath. The officers then removed the child’s clothing and attempted to warm the child. Hallgrimson removed his shirt and placed it on the child for added warmth.
Members of the Lee’s Summit Fire Department took the child to a hospital and the child was reported to be in good health Monday afternoon.
Police arrested the father and booked him into jail.
Greenwood, which has a population of about 5,220 people, is located about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City in Jackson County.
