KCPD searches underground cave complex for armed, disgruntled former employee

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kansas City police are searching an underground cave complex for a man who made threats against his former employer and was seen entering the premises Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at Hunt Midwest Subtroplis, 8600 NE Underground.

Anyone inside is asked to remain in their office or business and lock the doors, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A former employee who was terminated said he was going to “shoot the place up,” Hernandez said.

Security saw the man entering the premises Tuesday morning. The man, who may be armed with a handgun, is described as a white male in his 40s.

Numerous local, state and federal agencies are searching the location.

According to Hunt Midwest’s website, the six million square foot underground property houses industrial space for a variety of businesses.