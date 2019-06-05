Two in custody after KCPD chase ends in possible hostage situation in North KC

Two are taken into custody after car chase, standoff with police in North Kansas City Two people were in custody after a possible hostage situation unfolded in North Kansas City Wednesday morning. (No Audio) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people were in custody after a possible hostage situation unfolded in North Kansas City Wednesday morning. (No Audio)

Two people were in custody after a possible hostage situation unfolded in North Kansas City Wednesday morning.

The situation developed after police chased an SUV linked to a property damage investigation, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The SUV stopped east of the Bond Bridge and Interstate 29 and the driver refused to come out, police said.

Police tried to use less-than-lethal force to break out the windows of the vehicle so they could talk with the driver, according to police.

As the situation developed, police believed there was a possible hostage situation, police said. Police said they had the possible hostage with them and the person was safe and being talked to by officers.

Police brought in an armored vehicle and as they were getting it into position, the driver in the SUV tried to flee from officers again. After a brief chase, police used a tactical move to spin out the SUV.

The armored vehicle and police cars then blocked the SUV. The two people inside surrendered to police. The incident ended near the North American Safety Valve in the 1700 block of Warren Street.

Nearby businesses were placed on lockdown.

It was not known how many people were in the SUV at the time of the chase.

The situation is developing and this story will be updated.