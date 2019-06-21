Crime
Kansas City man convicted of fatally shooting mother who tried to break up fight
Woman killed amid argument outside her home near Brush Creek in KC
A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of murder nearly a year after he was accused of shooting a 43-year-old mother who was trying to break up a fight.
A jury found Tyjuan K. Caldwell guilty on Friday of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the killing, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
The fatal shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 2018, in the area of 50th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Kansas City.
The victim, Bernice Brown, was shot in the head when she got in the middle of an argument between her son and Caldwell’s relatives, court records said.
Caldwell told police he grabbed a gun and ran outside where the fight was happening. He said he was firing the gun in the direction of Brown’s son when Brown jumped into the line of fire, court records said.
Caldwell’s trial was held on Friday in Jackson County, where he was found guilty.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
