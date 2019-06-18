Fundraiser says Missouri police officer shot by prisoner is mother to 5-year-old

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a Missouri police officer was shot in the abdomen while taking a prisoner to St. Joseph.

Jasmine Diab, a Trenton, Missouri, police officer, was shot Friday afternoon during a struggle with 38-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin inside a police vehicle.

The Daviess County prosecutor has charged Griffin with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Griffin was shot in the hand during the struggle.

Diab is a single mother to a 5-year-old child, according to a friend and co-worker who established the fundraising page.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The money will be used to help Diab “focus on healing and not on how she’s going to pay her bills over the upcoming months,” the page said.