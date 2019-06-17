Crime

Kansas City man convicted of gun charge after trying to get into resident’s home

A Kansas City man was found guilty by a federal judge of illegally possessing a handgun.

Carl D. Edwards, 38, was convicted in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said.

On Feb. 24, 2018, Kansas City police officers responded to a 911 call involving a man reported to be high on PCP who was trying to get into a residence.

Officers found Edwards lying in the driveway. The loaded handgun was tucked in his waistband.

Edwards was previously convicted of armed bank robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Edwards faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

