After giving a ride home from the bar, man is found severely injured in Blue Springs

Blue Springs police are seeking help from the public after a man was found in the middle of the road with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning, according to a news release Wednesday.

Jarret Peters was found in the 600 block of Northeast Fifth Street just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He was lying on the ground next to his vehicle.

Investigators said Peters had given someone a ride home from a local bar. After he dropped the person off, he drove a short distance, “encountered a vehicle” and an altercation with another person occurred. Police said they have identified that person.

Police are asking anyone who was with Peters at the bar or saw the altercation to call authorities.

Peters is currently in critical condition, according to Jennifer Dachenhausen, a Blue Springs Police Department spokesperson.

Anyone with information can call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151. Callers can also reach detective K. Lange at 816-228-0102 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.