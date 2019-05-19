Man found shot outside burning Raytown home Thursday is still alive, no arrests made

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday outside a burning home in Raytown, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a call about a man shot at a house in the 6700 block of Harvard Avenue. On their way, officers were told the house was on fire.

The man, who is in his 30s, was found in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied tourniquets to the man, who was conscious when he was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze.

The man was alive on Sunday after undergoing surgery, though his condition was not immediately known, said Capt. Dyon Harper, a Raytown police spokesman. The injured man had been shot below the waist, Harper said.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday and no suspect information was released. The investigation was in its early stages, Harper said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting or the fire to call 816-474-8477.