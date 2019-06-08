Authorities seek suspects in bank robbery and attempted robbery in KC and Independence

Authorities are searching for these two suspects suspected of an attempted robbery in Independence (left) and robbery in Kansas City (right). Federal Bureau of Investigation - Kansas City

Authorities are searching for suspects after a robbery at a Kansas City bank and attempted robbery at an Independence credit union Friday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday a man with no visible weapons entered the Central Bank of the Midwest in the 9700 block of Wornall Road and demanded money, according to Land Dixon, spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City.

The suspect escaped with an unknown amount of money.

Less than an hour before the Kansas City incident, a man attempted an armed robbery at the City Credit Union in the 2500 block of 291 Highway in Independence, Dixon said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect fled northbound on 291 Highway just after 3:30 p.m.

Dixon said no injuries were reported in either incident.