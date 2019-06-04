Two armed robberies in Overland Park, and one suspect: Police ask for tips

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Overland Park police are searching for a suspect after two armed robberies that occurred a week apart from each other last month.

In both cases, a suspect was seen driving away in a white 2007-2012 Mitsubishi Galant with tinted windows and no front license plate, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

The first robbery occurred about 10:19 p.m. May 16 in the 9000 block of 135th Street, an area with many restaurants and other businesses near the Blue Valley Recreation Sports Complex. The next robbery happened about 10 miles away, at 11:52 p.m. on May 23rd in the 7500 block of Metcalf Avenue, another commercial area.

Police described the suspect as a man about 5 feet 10 inches, or six feet, tall and about 200 pounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Surveillance camera images distributed by police showed the car and a masked man.

Police did not provide any more information about the robberies but asked anyone with information to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8177.