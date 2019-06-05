Olathe man tried to escape Jackson County jail, put officer in choke hold: charges

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

An Olathe man accused of assaulting a police officer Tuesday at the Jackson County jail is facing charges, according to prosecutors.

Derick J. Peknik, 31, is charged with assault, attempted escape and stealing.

According to the charges, the assault occurred about 2:30 p.m. while an Independence police officer was transporting Peknik from the Independence city jail to the Jackson County Detention Center.

The officer opened the back of the transport vehicle and Peknik stepped out. While the officer was paying attention to other inmates, Peknik allegedly rushed behind him and put the officer in a choke hold.

Both the officer and Peknick went to the ground. The officer began to lose consciousness, he later said, and Peknik let go.

Peknik then took the officer’s keys and moved to the front of the transport vehicle, where the officer’s gun was located. The officer ran toward Peknik and another altercation ensued between them while other jail staff arrived to help.

Peknik was put into restraints.

Surveillance video showed Peknik had the officer in a choke hold for about 22 seconds before releasing him, according to prosecutors.

Both the officer and Peknik were taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors requested bond of $200,000.