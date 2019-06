If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Authorities were investigating a report of an inmate assaulting a police officer at the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet posted by Sheriff Darryl Forté.

The sheriff’s tweet said the inmate and officer were being taken to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Just advised that inmate assaulted a police officer in the JCDC. Being told both inmate and officer being transported to hospital. Will update as additional information becomes available. @JacksonCountyMO @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/5CBGbUslOl — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 4, 2019

This is a developing story.