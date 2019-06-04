Former swim coach in Kansas City area schools is sentenced, sex crimes go back years

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A former teacher and swim coach who worked for years in the Kansas City area was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison after he admitted he secretly filmed a sexual encounter with a minor in 2013.

James R. Green Jr., 54, pleaded guilty in November 2018 in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to the production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, two of nine counts of sexual misconduct with which he had been charged.

U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner sentenced Green to 30 years for one count and 10 for the other. He was ordered to serve the sentences at the same time.

Green still faces other charges for sex crimes involving minors in Jackson County Circuit Court. His federal sentence will run consecutively to any sentences imposed in those cases if he is convicted.

He has been considered for incarceration at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Jefferson County, Colorado, according to court documents.

Green formerly taught and coached swimming at Oak Park High School in the North Kansas City School District. He also had taught and coached at several middle schools in the district as well as at Blue Springs South High School. He coached at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood.

The federal charges against Green spanned decades. Police investigations revealed at least seven victims, prompting the FBI to set up a hotline to find out if Green had sexually exploited others.

Green was charged with attempting to entice a victim to engage in illegal sexual activity, production of child pornography with a 13-year-old, attempting to produce child pornography with four additional victims, and possession of child pornography. Much of the evidence produced against Green came from videos that he allegedly possessed.

Home videos found in a search of Green’s home in April 2017 depicted nude minors ranging in age from 14 to 17, according to federal prosecutors. The videos appeared to have been taken with a secret camera and showed minors undressing or preparing to shower, often in locker rooms, authorities said.

The recordings dated back to the 1990s and continued up until 2014 or 2015, prosecutors said.

Also discovered was a 45-minute video of a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old who did not appear to know he was being filmed. In the video, Green encouraged the victim to recruit other minors for sex, according to prosecutors.

In Jackson County, Green faces multiple counts of sodomy with a minor for allegedly sexually assaulting a Smithville High School student in 2005 and continuing a sexual relationship with him.

According to prosecutors, the relationship began when Green, a Blue Springs South High School teacher and a swim coach at the time, gave the student a ride home. Later, when Green ignored the victim’s requests to be left alone, the victim went to police.

Police were already investigating claims that Green had sexual relationship with a 16-year-old Blue Springs boy.

Some in the Kansas City area would know Green as a former troop leader for the Boy Scouts Heart of America Council.

Others have seen Green at the front gates of Kauffman Stadium, where he has worked seasonally as a ticket taker for the Kansas City Royals since 2004. Police arrested Green at the stadium April 14, 2017, when he showed up for work.