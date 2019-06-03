Crime
Basehor man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving children
A Basehor man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of electronic solicitation and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior in a case involving child victims.
William Lawrence Battle, 50, committed the crimes from 2013 to 2016, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.
Thompson said his office received input on the plea agreement from the families of the victims involved.
“We always listen to the family in matters like this,” Thompson said. “We understand how tough this entire situation can be particularly for children.”
Battle was set to go to trial June 17. The agreement means the child victims won’t have to testify.
The parties will request a 20 year prison term. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.
