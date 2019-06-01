Crime

Overland Park man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Kansas City sexual assaults

How 911 calls are located

Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. By
Up Next
Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. By

A Jackson County judge has sentenced an Overland Park man to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in Kansas City in 2015.

Damonte L. Likins-Osbey, 24, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and first-degree rape or attempted rape. The victims told authorities that a man approached them on the street at night, held them at gunpoint and demanded sex acts.

One woman reported she left a diner and walked home when Likins-Osbey drove up and offered a ride. Likins-Osbey persisted until she accepted and got into the car. They drove to Liberty Memorial, where Likins-Osbey demanded oral sex. He told the victim that he had a gun.

The woman ran away from the vehicle and hailed a cab.

Another woman told police that a man, later identified as Likins-Osbey approached her car one late night in Westport. After the woman gave Likins-Osbey a ride to his car, he pulled a gun on her and demanded oral sex. He forced the woman to drive to a parking garage, where he raped her.

Likins-Osbey was arrested after the victims identified him from photo lineups, prosecutors said.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  