Overland Park man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Kansas City sexual assaults

A Jackson County judge has sentenced an Overland Park man to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in Kansas City in 2015.

Damonte L. Likins-Osbey, 24, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and first-degree rape or attempted rape. The victims told authorities that a man approached them on the street at night, held them at gunpoint and demanded sex acts.

One woman reported she left a diner and walked home when Likins-Osbey drove up and offered a ride. Likins-Osbey persisted until she accepted and got into the car. They drove to Liberty Memorial, where Likins-Osbey demanded oral sex. He told the victim that he had a gun.

The woman ran away from the vehicle and hailed a cab.

Another woman told police that a man, later identified as Likins-Osbey approached her car one late night in Westport. After the woman gave Likins-Osbey a ride to his car, he pulled a gun on her and demanded oral sex. He forced the woman to drive to a parking garage, where he raped her.

Likins-Osbey was arrested after the victims identified him from photo lineups, prosecutors said.