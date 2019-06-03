KC man accused of shooting at teenagers in car, killing 17-year-old driver in April

Vehicle comes under fire in Kansas City; 1 critically injured in shooting, police say Kansas City police said one juvenile was critically injured and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after someone fired shots at their vehicle on The Paseo Friday, April 5, 2019. The vehicle crashed at East 63rd Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police said one juvenile was critically injured and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after someone fired shots at their vehicle on The Paseo Friday, April 5, 2019. The vehicle crashed at East 63rd Street.

A Kansas City man is charged with murder, accused of shooting at two teenagers in a car in April, killing the 17-year-old driver.

Tracy D. French, 25, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

He’s accused of killing Deontae Campbell, who was found shot in the head behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a storefront near East 63rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to charging documents filed in court, the surviving passenger told police he and the driver had just left the nearby Landing Mall when French, standing in the street, shot at them.

Campbell, the driver, was hit in the head and lost control. The passenger tried to gain control of the car but it crashed into a business on 63rd Street. The passenger was injured in the wreck. Campbell was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police investigating the shooting found surveillance video that shows French getting out of a vehicle and raising his hands as if pointing a gun at the scene of the shooting, according to prosecutors.

French’s DNA was allegedly found on a cellphone at the scene, prosecutors said.

Under questioning by police after his arrest, French allegedly began by denying he knew about the shooting but later admitted to shooting at the teenagers, according to the charging documents.

French allegedly told investigators that the teens had just robbed him and were chasing him, one hanging out of a car window with a gun.

Police said no gun belonging to the teenagers was found at the scene.