Park Hill High junior raped teen girl twice after she told him ‘no,’ police say

A Park Hill High School junior is charged with second-degree rape after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl twice before hitting her with a golf club as she tried to escape, according to court documents.

Kory Habiger, 17, was arrested Wednesday and released on $25,000 bond.

The Park Hill School District confirmed, Friday that Habiger attends Park Hill High School. While the district would not comment on discipline for individual students they did say students with felony charges would not be allowed on school property.

According to court documents the girl had come to Habiger’s home to watch a movie with him. She told police that when he tried to remove her shorts she told him no.

“You didn’t think you were going to come over and not do anything did you?” Habiger allegedly asked before pulling the girl’s shorts down and leaving the room.

When he returned, the girl said he was angry she had put her clothes back on and pushed her face-first into the bed and raped her.

He left the room again and when he came back raped the girl a second time, prosecutors say.

According to court documents Habiger left the room afterward carrying the girl’s shoes and a golf club. He allegedly threw her shoes at her and repeatedly struck her legs with the golf club as she tried to run down the stairs.

The girl told police she escaped through the garage as Habiger blocked the front door, prosecutors say.

Habiger’s attorney declined to comment.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said anyone who “believes they have been a victim of a crime committed by Kory Habiger” should call the Kansas City Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 816-234-5220.

Habiger is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.