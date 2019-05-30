16-year-old charged in Independence shooting and robbery that left victim paralyzed

Independence police investigate shooting Police investigated a shooting Monday at a home in the 17300 block of East Susquehanna Drive in Independence. Police spokesman John Syme talked about what police found at the home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police investigated a shooting Monday at a home in the 17300 block of East Susquehanna Drive in Independence. Police spokesman John Syme talked about what police found at the home.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting and robbery that left a victim paralyzed from the waist down, Jackson County prosecutors said Thursday.

Sean M. Quinn Jr., of Independence, was certified to be charged as an adult and faces charges of assault, robbery and armed criminal action for the shooting on March 25 in the 17300 block of East Susquehanna Drive in Independence.

The shooting also led to a long police standoff after Quinn allegedly refused to surrender.

According to court records, Quinn and an accomplice made arrangements to sell a gun to the victim. Prior to their meeting, the victim withdrew $300 from an ATM. A struggle ensued when Quinn grabbed the victim’s backpack. Quinn put the man in a headlock and shot the victim as they struggled.

Quinn and the accomplice allegedly took the victim’s backpack, money and cellphone before running to a nearby home.

Police found the victim in the stairwell of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The bullet hit the victim’s spine and paralyzed the man from the waist down, according to court records.

Witnesses identified Quinn as the shooter and said he was hiding inside a nearby home. Quinn refused to surrender to police, prosecutors said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home. Quinn later surrendered without incident.

After the shooting, Quinn allegedly told investigators he hid the $300 at another home. Police also found Facebook messages in which Quinn said “I gotta lick coming 40 min away.”

Police said the word “lick” is often used as street slang for a robbery.