Crime

Police in standoff at Independence home after shooting puts man in critical condition

By Glenn E. Rice

March 25, 2019 04:58 PM

Police were involved in a standoff at an Independence home Monday afternoon after a shooting left a man in critical condition.

The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. in the 17300 block of East Susquehanna Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, Independence police said in a Facebook post.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

The shooter was thought to be inside the home and refused to surrender, police said. Police encouraged residents and motorists to avoid the area.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

