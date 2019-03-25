Police in standoff at Independence home after shooting puts man in critical condition

Police were involved in a standoff at an Independence home Monday afternoon after a shooting left a man in critical condition.
The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. in the 17300 block of East Susquehanna Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, Independence police said in a Facebook post.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
The shooter was thought to be inside the home and refused to surrender, police said. Police encouraged residents and motorists to avoid the area.
