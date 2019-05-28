Johnson County sheriff’s deputy allegedly beat, choked, threatened to kill his wife

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy accused of domestic violence allegedly punched his wife, put a gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her, court documents revealed Tuesday.

Eric Leon Walker, 38, has been charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint.

Walker remains employed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and is currently on paid administrative leave, said Lt. Paul Nonnast, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

According to court documents:

Olathe police responded May 16 to a home on West 150th Terrace regarding a domestic battery. The dispatch notes indicated that the woman reporting the battery had received three stitches to her face at Olathe Medical Center.

When the officers arrived at the home, they saw that the woman had several bruises on her extremities and stitches along her eye, with swelling.

The woman told officers that she was married to Walker and that he had been having an affair. She said Walker had punched her in the face and then placed a handgun in her mouth and threatened to kill her.

She told officers she and Walker got into an argument about the affair that day. During the argument, Walker allegedly choked her by placing both of his hands around her throat and strangling her. He then allegedly forced her to the ground by the throat, the woman told police.

The woman said she was “fighting for her life” by kicking. At one point during the altercation, Walker allegedly punched the woman twice in the face. His gray tank top also had been ripped off during the violence.

The woman started bleeding and Walker stopped and tried to bandage her. When the woman tried to leave the house, Walker allegedly grabbed her and said he and someone else were “going to kill her.”

It was unclear from the court document, which was redacted, who the other person was.

The woman went to Olathe Medical Center for treatment. While she was at the hospital, she allegedly exchanged texts with Walker. Officers documented the messages and noted that Walker didn’t deny hurting the victim, according to court documents.

One message from Walker allegedly said, “I am gone for good. You went off on me again today for no reason. And I lost my (expletive) on you because of it. We are done.”

The woman then returned home and noted that Walker had taken his three firearms.

In addition to photographic evidence of her injuries, officers recovered some of the woman’s hair that had been pulled out during the altercation. They also recovered Walker’s bloody tank top.

When police found Walker at another house, they noticed he didn’t have any visible injuries. He allegedly admitted to being in a verbal argument with the victim, but denied that any physical altercation took place. He said he didn’t know why she needed stitches.

When shown his tank top, he said he didn’t know how blood got on it. When read his text messages with the victim, Walker said he just yelled at her and “nothing happened.”

Officers also spoke with another woman who said she and Walker had been having an affair since September. She told officers she wasn’t aware of any physical altercations between Walker and his wife.