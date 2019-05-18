Johnson Co. deputy arrested, charged with aggravated battery in domestic violence case

Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don’t know how? Here are a few tips Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A man who works as a deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in a domestic violence case this week, according to court records.

Eric Leon Walker, 38, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint in Johnson County District Court.

Walker was booked into the Johnson County jail Friday with bond set at $5,000. He was released after posting bond.

Charging documents said Walker allegedly caused “great bodily harm to another person or disfigurement of another person” and restrained the victim at an Olathe home on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed Walker is a deputy. It referred all questions about the incident to the Olathe Police Department.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled May 23.