Teen charged in double shooting that killed man, critically injured woman in KC

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the double shooting that killed a 51-year-old man and critically injured a 53-year-old woman in Kansas City’s northeast area.

Joshua Reese has been arrested and charged in Jackson County District Court in connection with the shooting that killed Charles Cecil, 51. The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. Friday near Morrell and Askew avenues. Arriving officers found the victims. Cecil was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim was taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred nearby along the sidewalk in the 3500 block of Anderson Avenue

