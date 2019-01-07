Dark web drug dealer pleads guilty in KC to selling 8 pounds of cocaine through mail

A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Kansas City to selling cocaine over the dark web.
Eimantas Juskevicius, who plied his illegal trade under the moniker “dacandyman,” used the U.S. Postal Service to ship cocaine to customers around the country, according to his plea agreement in U.S. District Court.
Juskevicius, 24, will forfeit $200,000 in drug profits as part of the agreement.
The FBI began investigating him in May 2017 and arranged for a drug shipment through the postal service. The package contained about nine grams of cocaine and had been mailed from an address in Miami.
Investigators determined which post office the package had been mailed from and postal inspectors learned that nine other similar packages had been mailed that day to other cities.
Post office surveillance video showed the person mailing the packages and leaving in a car whose license was registered to Juskevicius.
The FBI in Kansas City made a second drug purchase in June 2017, according to the agreement.
All told, Juskevicius admitted to selling about eight pounds of cocaine worth $201,000.
He will be sentenced at a later date that has not yet been scheduled.
