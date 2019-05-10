Two life sentences, without parole ordered for KC man convicted of raping teen girl

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Kansas City man was sentenced late Thursday to two life sentences without parole for raping a 13-year-old, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Antoine L. Ellis, 32, was convicted in March on two counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count of child enticement.

During the sentencing on Thursday, a Jackson County judge ordered Ellis to serve a second life sentence without parole for a second statutory rape conviction. Those sentences will run consecutively, according to prosecutors.

Ellis must also serve 15 years in prison on the convictions. That sentence will run concurrent to the two life without parole sentences.

Prosecutors said family members of the victim alerted police about sexual text messages shared between the 13-year-old victim and Ellis. Some of those messages referred to a two-year sexual relationship, according to prosecutors.



