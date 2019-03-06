Crime

Jackson County jury convicts man of raping a 13-year-old child

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 06, 2019 05:42 PM

A 32-year-old Kansas City man was found guilty Tuesday of raping a 13-year-old child, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

A jury convicted Antoine L. Ellis guilty on two counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count of child enticement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

A grand jury had indicted Ellis in July 2017.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. May 9.

