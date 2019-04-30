Crime

Man hurt at Northland park told KC police someone shot him for no reason

A man told police Monday night that he was at a park in the Northland when someone shot him for no reason.

Police responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. at Parvin and North Antioch roads. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man said he and two other people were at a park near 43rd Street and North Cleveland Avenue when a man shot him. The victim said there was no reason for the shooting. There are a few parks in that area, including Chouteau Greenway Park.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction. No suspect information was available.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

