Former Kansas City area softball standout killed in Iowa highway shooting

Police in Iowa are investigating a highway shooting that killed former Kansas City area softball standout Micalla Rettinger, 25, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, according to a news release from the Waterloo Police Department.

Rettinger, who played softball and basketball for Park Hill High School in Kansas City, North, died from injuries suffered when she was struck by a bullet while driving on a U.S. 218 highway in Waterloo, Iowa.

Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to what was reported as a crash on U.S. 218 highway near the Greenhill Road exit.

Officers discovered that while the vehicle was headed south from Cedar Falls into Waterloo, a bullet entered the driver’s side window, hitting Rettinger in the neck. She later died from her injuries.

Rettinger was a former outfielder for Park Hill High school. While in high school she lettered four years in softball and three years in basketball. She attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she played softball for the school. The college listed her hometown as Lenexa, Kansas.

A 32-year-old male passenger was also injured and was taken to a hospital. A second passenger was not injured.

Police said the victims were returning home from work when the shooting occurred. There was nothing to indicate that the victims were involved in anything that would cause them to be targeted in that way, police said.

Police were asking for help in finding anyone involved in the shooting, including anyone who might have been hunting in the area.

Anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity or has a trail or surveillance camera in the area was asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department’s Investigations Division at 319-291-4340, Option 7 or The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

A reward of $6,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.