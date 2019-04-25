Worlds of Fun banned some youths from park after Saturday night fights

Cellphone video captures brawl at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City Cellphone video posted by a visitor at Worlds of Fun captured part of a large brawl involving hundreds of teenagers Saturday night. The video was shared on Facebook by Madi-Lynn McDaniel of Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cellphone video posted by a visitor at Worlds of Fun captured part of a large brawl involving hundreds of teenagers Saturday night. The video was shared on Facebook by Madi-Lynn McDaniel of Kansas City.

Worlds of Fun has banned nine people from the park following a disturbance last weekend involving a crowd of youths and some fights among teenagers.

More than five area law enforcement agencies responded to the park Saturday night when an off-duty Clay County sheriff’s deputy called for help.

In the days since, Kansas City police offered an estimate of up to 300 teens involved in the fights, while Worlds of Fun pushed back against that figure, saying fewer people were involved.

Worlds of Fun spokesman Chris Foshee said the nine people banned from the park were minors.

No arrests were made Saturday night, but a citation was issued to a 17-year-old. Foshee said the teen is believed to be the instigator, but the cause of the scuffle remains unclear.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jon Bazzano said Thursday that the sheriff’s office plans to review the incident with Worlds of Fun officials.

Bazzano said it was difficult to put an exact number on how many people were involved in Saturday night’s incident, “but the video speaks for itself.”

The estimate of 300 teens came Sunday morning, hours after the incident, from Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Foshee, of Worlds of Fun, said that figure was blown out of proportion and that there was instead a large group of onlookers who caused an “inconvenience of flow.”

A woman who was at the park said she witnessed 10 to 15 different fights, a portion of which she recorded.

When the sheriff’s office and Worlds of Fun review the incident, Bazzano said, the sheriff’s office will make recommendations. But any security changes will come from Worlds of Fun and their management company Cedar Fair.