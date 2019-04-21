Brawl at Worlds of Fun drew about 300 teenagers and multiple police agencies: KCPD

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A large brawl involving a total of about 300 teenagers broke out at Worlds of Fun Saturday night, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to help officers handle the situation about 9:30 p.m. at the amusement park near Interstate 435 and Northeast 48th Street in the Northland, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The agencies were called to help an off-duty Clay County sheriff’s deputy when several large fights broke out among a group of mostly teenagers in the park, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The Clay County sheriff’s office issued some citations, but no arrests were reported, according to Kansas City police.