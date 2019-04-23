Man with “body count” face tattoo charged in Kansas City shooting

Man fatally shot after argument in front yard of Kansas City home Police are investigating an early morning March 28, 2019, shooting that left one man dead in the 2400 block of Lister Avenue in Kansas City. Witnesses told police that the victim had been arguing with someone in the front yard prior to the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating an early morning March 28, 2019, shooting that left one man dead in the 2400 block of Lister Avenue in Kansas City. Witnesses told police that the victim had been arguing with someone in the front yard prior to the shooting.

A 25-year-old man with a “body count” face tattoo has been charged in the shooting death of another man in Kansas City, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jonathan S. Lowrey of Blue Springs faces charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle tampering and armed criminal action in the March 28 killing of 30-year-old Joseph D. Corum.

Police said they think the shooting stemmed from an argument between Lowrey and Corum.

According to court records, officers responded to the shooting early March 28 at 24th Street and Lister Avenue. A witness told investigators that she was inside a home there and heard Corum yelling at someone outside. She then heard a loud vehicle exhaust, a gunshot and Corum yelled, “Ow.”

That was followed by another gunshot and the sound of the vehicle driving away.

Another witness recalled waking up, looking outside and seeing Lowrey argue with Corum. He saw Lowrey walk to his vehicle, open the door and remove a long gun, according to court records.

Lowrey shot Corum three times before he got into the vehicle and drove away, according to the witness.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from another witness that allegedly showed Lowrey sitting in a vehicle. The witness noticed that Lowrey had five “tally marks” tattooed on his face which he had previously said was a “body count.”

Lowrey was arrested Thursday and refused to speak to police. Investigators obtained a search warrant to collect DNA from Lowrey. The investigator noticed that Lowrey had six “tally marks” under his right eye.

DNA collected from shell casings recovered at the crime scene was matched to Lowrey, prosecutors allege.