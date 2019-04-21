Crime

Man found shot and killed in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A man was found shot and killed Saturday night near 81st Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, according to police. 

Police were called to the area about 10:30 p.m. and found the man, who police estimated was about 30 years old, on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead a short time later. 

No description of a suspect was available. 

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.
  Comments  