Crime
Man found shot and killed in Kansas City
A man was found shot and killed Saturday night near 81st Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, according to police.
Police were called to the area about 10:30 p.m. and found the man, who police estimated was about 30 years old, on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
No description of a suspect was available.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
