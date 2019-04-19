Kansas City police investigating homicide on Olive Street after man was found shot

Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting on Olive Street Kansas City Officer Darin Snapp said a male victim was found with gunshot wounds on Olive Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 after gunfire was heard in the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Officer Darin Snapp said a male victim was found with gunshot wounds on Olive Street about 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 after gunfire was heard in the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Kansas City police said a man died Friday night after he was found shot in a street on the east side of the city.

According to Officer Darin Snapp, a police spokesman, officers were a couple blocks away when they heard shots fired in the area at about 8:30 p.m. They were called to the 3400 block of Olive Street, where they found a man, believed to be in his 20s, in the street with “several gunshot wounds,” Snapp said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

The death marks the 42nd homicide reported this year in Kansas City.

No suspect information was available.

Police continued investigating at the scene and were looking to speak with witnesses late Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

