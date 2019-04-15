Crime

Witnesses urged to come forward after teenager shot at Lee’s Summit skating rink

Police on Monday renewed their plea for witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting of a teenager at Landmark Skate Center in Lee’s Summit.

A 14-year-old boy was shot during a fight between two groups in the skating rink’s parking lot shortly after 10 p.m. Friday at 701 S.E. Oldham Court. The teen was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, but was expected to make a full recovery, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Monday morning.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting, which they determined was the result of a disturbance between two groups of juveniles at the skating rink that was ongoing through the evening and escalated to the shooting.

Several witnesses are believed to have fled the area prior to police arriving at the scene and police would like to speak with them.

Detectives also believe there is additional cellphone video that has not been shared with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
