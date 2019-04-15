Clay Co. jury recommends 30 years in prison for father who stabbed his son to death

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated April 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated April 7, 2019.

A Clay County jury has recommended that a man convicted in the 2017 fatal stabbing death of his son be sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Kevin D. Leslie, 56, of Kansas City, North, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Joseph D. Leslie, 27.

The stabbing occurred Feb. 12, 2017, at the family residence in the 4200 block of North Bellefontaine Avenue after a brief dispute.

Jurors also recommended that Leslie be sentenced to 15 years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction.

Joseph Leslie attended Winnetonka High School and had worked as sacker for Sunfresh. He worked part-time as roofer a year prior to his death, according to his obituary.

Leslie is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29, according to court records.