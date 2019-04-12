Blue Valley student walking after school is hit by car on Switzer Road

Blue Valley student on sidewalk hit by car on Switzer Road Overland Park police said the Blue Valley student, a teen girl, was walking home from school on Switzer Road when she was hit by a car that went off the road. Investigation is ongoing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Overland Park police said the Blue Valley student, a teen girl, was walking home from school on Switzer Road when she was hit by a car that went off the road. Investigation is ongoing.

A Blue Valley middle school student is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Friday afternoon on Switzer Road, Overland Park police said.

The teenage girl was walking after school, heading north on the sidewalk in the 12300 block of Switzer Road, according to Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman. About 3:15 p.m., she was struck by a northbound car that went off the road for an unknown reason.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the car first went off the roadway in the 12700 block of Switzer Road, then continued north and struck the teen and a traffic signal pole in the 12300 block.

According to police, the car kept going north and finally stopped in the 12100 block of Switzer Road, partially destroying a wooden fence.

The driver of the car also was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The northbound lanes of Switzer Road were closed to traffic as police investigated.

Police said it was too early to tell Friday afternoon what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6411 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

It is the second crash involving a teenager along Switzer in two months. In early March, a teenager suffered critical injuries when his car went off the road near West 131st Street and Switzer Road about 2 p.m. and crashed into a tree, police said.