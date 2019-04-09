Crime
Lee’s Summit man cited for allegedly pointing laser at Tom Brady in AFC championship
Laser pointed at Patriots QB Tom Brady during AFC Championship Game
A Lee’s Summit man has been cited for allegedly shining a green laser pointer at the face of New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dwyan Morgan, 64, was given a ticket for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release Tuesday.
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Jan. 20 championship game, where the Chiefs were defeated 37-31 in overtime. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan allegedly pointed the laser at Brady.
A Kansas City Police Department spokesman said in January that off-duty officers assigned to the Chiefs game did not get any reports of a laser being pointed.
However, a source with the Chiefs said the team used videotape and eyewitnesses to identify the culprit after William Joy of KMBC Channel 9 first shared footage of a green light being directed at Brady.
The NFL said it was investigating.
The Chiefs said the fan was not a season ticket holder and faces a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium.
The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl LII and defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win their sixth title.
Comments