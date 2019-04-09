Crime

Lee’s Summit man cited for allegedly pointing laser at Tom Brady in AFC championship

A Lee’s Summit man has been cited for allegedly shining a green laser pointer at the face of New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, was given a ticket for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release Tuesday.

The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Jan. 20 championship game, where the Chiefs were defeated 37-31 in overtime. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan allegedly pointed the laser at Brady.

A Kansas City Police Department spokesman said in January that off-duty officers assigned to the Chiefs game did not get any reports of a laser being pointed.

However, a source with the Chiefs said the team used videotape and eyewitnesses to identify the culprit after William Joy of KMBC Channel 9 first shared footage of a green light being directed at Brady.

The NFL said it was investigating.

The Chiefs said the fan was not a season ticket holder and faces a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl LII and defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win their sixth title.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
