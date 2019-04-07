Crime

Gunfire damages unoccupied building at Meadowbrook redevelopment in Prairie Village

Police asked for help on Sunday finding out who fired multiple rounds of gunfire into an unoccupied residential building near the Meadowbrook Park redevelopment in Prairie Village.

Officers responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of property damage at 9445 Rosewood Avenue, which is the address for the Capella luxury condominiums.

Multiple rounds of gunfire were shot at the building but no one was hurt, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-642-5151.

