Gunfire damages unoccupied building at Meadowbrook redevelopment in Prairie Village

When completed, will Johnson County’s newest park rival Loose Park?
Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village is Johnson County's newest park. It will feature a clubhouse, walking trail, playgrounds, picnic spots, pickleball courts and a sledding hill. Parks officials hope for substantial completion by the end of the year.
By
Up Next
Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village is Johnson County's newest park. It will feature a clubhouse, walking trail, playgrounds, picnic spots, pickleball courts and a sledding hill. Parks officials hope for substantial completion by the end of the year.
By
Police asked for help on Sunday finding out who fired multiple rounds of gunfire into an unoccupied residential building near the Meadowbrook Park redevelopment in Prairie Village.
Officers responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of property damage at 9445 Rosewood Avenue, which is the address for the Capella luxury condominiums.
Multiple rounds of gunfire were shot at the building but no one was hurt, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-642-5151.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
Comments