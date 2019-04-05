Crime

Teens’ vehicle comes under fire in Kansas City; 1 critically injured in shooting, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) By
One teenager was critically injured and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after someone fired shots at their vehicle Friday night in Kansas City.

The shooting happened after 7 p.m. at East 63rd Street near The Paseo.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said officers arrived and found that the vehicle with the teen occupants had crashed into the side of a building.

One of the teens was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the second teen had not been hit but was taken to a hospital after the crash with minor injuries.

Hernandez said the victims were driving north on The Paseo when their vehicle came under fire. The victims’ vehicle tried to speed away, police said, but it lost control and ran into a thrift store in the 1300 block of East 63rd Street.

No information on a suspect has been released and no arrests have been announced.

The investigation was ongoing Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Kansas City Police Assault Squad at 816-234-5227.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
