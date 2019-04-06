Crime
FBI searches for man who robbed North KC bank wearing dark wig with blonde highlights
Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who robbed a North Kansas City bank Saturday morning.
A spokeswoman for the FBI said a black man wearing a dark colored long wig with blonde highlights robbed the First Federal Bank at 1200 Armour Road at 10:57 a.m.
The man was described as between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4, in his mid-30s, with a medium build. He was carrying a black “laptop style” briefcase. He gave the bank teller a note demanding money, then fled with an undisclosed amount.
No weapons were shown and no one was injured.
The FBI says the man might be driving a gold colored car.
Pictures of the suspect were not immediately available.
