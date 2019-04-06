Crime

FBI searches for man who robbed North KC bank wearing dark wig with blonde highlights

Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who robbed a North Kansas City bank Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the FBI said a black man wearing a dark colored long wig with blonde highlights robbed the First Federal Bank at 1200 Armour Road at 10:57 a.m.

The man was described as between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4, in his mid-30s, with a medium build. He was carrying a black “laptop style” briefcase. He gave the bank teller a note demanding money, then fled with an undisclosed amount.

No weapons were shown and no one was injured.

The FBI says the man might be driving a gold colored car.

Pictures of the suspect were not immediately available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Andy Marso

Kansas City Star health reporter Andy Marso was part of a Pulitzer Prize-finalist team at The Star and previously won state and regional awards at the Topeka Capital-Journal and Kansas Health Institute News Service. He has written two books, including one about his near-fatal bout with meningitis.
  Comments  

Read Next

Second teen charged with murder in death of 17-year-old Olathe East High senior

Crime

Second teen charged with murder in death of 17-year-old Olathe East High senior

A second teenager has been charged with felony murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Olathe East High School senior Rowan Padgett, according to Johnson County court records.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service