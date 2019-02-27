Crime

Bank robbers held employees at gunpoint and were caught on camera, FBI says

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 27, 2019 05:42 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

The FBI has released several surveillance camera images of two men accused of robbing a Kansas City bank at gunpoint and restraining employees in the process.

The robbery was reported about 10:56 a.m. Feb. 15 at Equity Bank, 6200 Northwest 63rd Terrace.

According to a news release from the Kansas City Division of the FBI, two masked men went into the bank armed with handguns and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a long black winter coat, black sweatpants and New Balance tennis shoes with orange soles. He was carrying what looked like a new plain canvas bag.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black Under Armour-style jacket with stripes along the sleeves, gray striped Nike sweatpants and white tennis shoes with black stripes across the top.

Authorities said he was referred to as “Mac” by the first suspect.

Equity Bank robbery
The FBI released surveillance images of two men accused of robbing Equity Bank, 6200 Northwest 63rd Terrace in Kansas City, at gunpoint and restraining employees in the process around 10:56 a.m. Feb. 15. Suspect No. 1 is pictured on the left and suspect No. 2 is pictured on the right.
Courtesy of the FBI

Both suspects were wearing black masks with sunglasses and carrying black handguns, the FBI said.

The suspects may have parked in the east parking lot of St. Luke’s Specialty Hospital and may have walked between the Twisted Fresh and Edible Arrangement shops before going into the bank, the FBI said.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  