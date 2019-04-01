Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Miami County is identified

A woman found dead in her home under suspicious circumstances has been identified by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office on Monday identified the woman as 50-year-old Laura Lynn Chowins.

Chowins was found dead about 5:42 a.m. Sunday morning in her house in rural Paola, Kansas, by deputies responding to a medical assistance call, according to the sheriff’s office.

Capt. Matthew Kelly of the sheriff’s office on Sunday said the death was considered suspicious and was being investigated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

The sheriff’s office on Monday said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office crime lab was assisting in the investigation.