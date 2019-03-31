Crime

Sheriff’s department investigating woman’s suspicious death Sunday in Miami County

By Mike Hendricks

March 31, 2019 03:48 PM

.
. File photo The Wichita Eagle
. File photo The Wichita Eagle

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine what happened to an unidentified woman who was found dead in her home Sunday morning.

Her death is considered suspicious, Capt. Matthew Kelly said.

Deputies and paramedics arrived shortly before 6 a.m. at the house in rural Miami County in response to a call for medical assistance. Kelly had no more information to provide the public Sunday afternoon, calling the situation “fluid.”

  Comments  