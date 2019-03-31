Sheriff’s department investigating woman’s suspicious death Sunday in Miami County

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine what happened to an unidentified woman who was found dead in her home Sunday morning.
Her death is considered suspicious, Capt. Matthew Kelly said.
Deputies and paramedics arrived shortly before 6 a.m. at the house in rural Miami County in response to a call for medical assistance. Kelly had no more information to provide the public Sunday afternoon, calling the situation “fluid.”
