Olathe woman gets prison time after infant severely injured at unlicensed day care

An Olathe woman who was found guilty of severely injuring an infant being cared for at her home day care has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison, according to Johnson County District Court records.

A jury found Paige Hatfield, 27, guilty in January of aggravated battery for injuries that left the little boy blind and with brain damage.

She was also found guilty of operating an unlicensed day care.

The boy, Kingston Gilbert, was four months old in January 2017 when he was injured.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Hatfield called 911 on Jan. 31 to report that Kingston was vomiting and unresponsive, The Star reported previously.

Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital diagnosed the infant with “abusive head trauma,” according to court records, and a doctor told police detectives that the type of injuries “are only caused by violent non-accidental physical trauma.”

A doctor from the hospital testified in 2017 that the baby had bleeding on his brain in three separate locations. He also suffered severe bleeding in the back of his eyes.

Hatfield testified at her trial earlier this year that she did not hurt the child.

She was sentenced in court on Thursday.