Olathe woman found guilty of abuse that left infant blind at unlicensed day care

An Olathe woman has been found guilty of severely injuring an infant being cared for at her unlicensed home day care.

A Johnson County District Court jury on Friday found Paige Hatfield guilty of aggravated battery for the “significant” trauma that left the little boy blind and with brain damage.

The jury also granted a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington to allow the judge to impose a sentence above what is called for in state sentencing guidelines.

Hatfield, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

Kingston Gilbert was four months old in January 2017 when he was injured.

Hatfield testified at her trial last week that she did not hurt the child.