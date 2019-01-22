Crime

Olathe woman found guilty of abuse that left infant blind at unlicensed day care

By Tony Rizzo

January 22, 2019 11:31 AM

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Jan. 15, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Jan. 15, 2019.
By

An Olathe woman has been found guilty of severely injuring an infant being cared for at her unlicensed home day care.

A Johnson County District Court jury on Friday found Paige Hatfield guilty of aggravated battery for the “significant” trauma that left the little boy blind and with brain damage.

The jury also granted a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington to allow the judge to impose a sentence above what is called for in state sentencing guidelines.

Hatfield, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

Kingston Gilbert was four months old in January 2017 when he was injured.

Hatfield testified at her trial last week that she did not hurt the child.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

crime

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

  Comments  