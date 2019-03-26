Group sets up fundraiser for 3-year-old struck and killed in downtown Kansas City

After a 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed in downtown Kansas City last week, a group of people have set up an online fundraiser to help the child’s family.

Jayden Maxwell Courtney died March 20 after police said the child broke away from his father’s hand as they were walking along the street and was hit by a gas company truck.

Days following the boy’s death, co-workers of Jayden’s father, Thomas Courtney, created a GoFundMe page to help the Kansas City family cover funeral costs as well as household and medical expenses.

As of Tuesday night, the page had raised more than $3,000 of its $5,000 goal.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

“Jayden Courtney was only 3 1/2 years old when a tragic accident took his life on Wednesday, March 20th,” a statement on the GoFundMe page said. “The sweet innocence of a child lost in such a manner is unconscionable and beyond devastating of which there are absolutely no words to express the pain and sorrow of his passing.”

The crash that killed Jayden happened before 1:30 p.m. on 11th Street.

Police said the boy was hit by a Spire gas company truck, which was heading westbound toward Grand Boulevard.

Several people ran into the middle of the street to try to help the injured boy, a witness said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but police said the boy, Jayden, died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation by police.

According to an obituary, Jayden was born Sept. 18, 2015 in Kansas City. The boy attended Spectrum Station Daycare where he “excelled at arts and crafts,” creating portraits to showcase around the home, the obituary said.

He was fascinated with dinosaurs, and could “name each one and show you the special features they could do,” the obituary continued.

In a Facebook post from last week, Jayden’s daycare said the 3-year-old had “such a playful disposition and the most genuine smile.” He wanted to be friends with everyone he met, including the parents of his classmates, the daycare said.

“Jayden made every day an adventure and we are so very lucky to have been a part of his life,” its statement said.

The daycare, located at 911 Main St., said it would also be accepting donations to help Jayden’s parents.

Services for Jayden are scheduled Friday at the Serenity Funeral Home in Kansas City.