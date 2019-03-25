Homeless man gets 30 years after fatally stabbing man for more than seven minutes

A homeless Kansas City man pleaded guilty Monday to the fatal November 2017 stabbing of Roderick Browning-Torrence, 51, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Sonny R. Scott, 41, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were called to Hector’s Car Wash at 820 Prospect Avenue Scott on Nov. 14 where they found Browning-Torrence with multiple life-threatening stab wounds, including bleeding from his brain.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police shortly after showed Scott stabbing Browning-Torrence in his head and torso for more than seven minutes. He remained in critical condition for two days before dying from his injuries.

A witness told police he had seen Scott, a frequent loiterer on the property, leaving the crime scene. Police quickly found Scott in an abandoned building and brought him into custody where he was eventually charged.