Woman convicted of killing man found shot in burning home sentenced to prison

A Lawrence woman found guilty of killing a man whose body was found in a burning home has been ordered to serve life in prison, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Tria L. Evans, 39, was sentenced after she was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Joel Wales, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, arson and aggravated battery.

Wales’ body was found on the night of Nov. 3, 2017, after deputies were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of East 1200 Road south of Lawrence.

An autopsy showed Wales had been shot six times before the fire.

Police had been aware of ongoing difficulties between Evans and Wales over child custody plans.

Wales reported to law enforcement his fear that Evans would kill him, according to prosecutors.

Police never recovered a gun, but investigators found a box for a .380 caliber handgun in Evans’ bedroom closet — a model of gun that matched the bullets and casings recovered from Wales’ body and crime scene, prosecutors said.

Police also found Evans had called the victim’s phone 69 times on the day of his death.

On Tuesday, Evans was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the murder.

The sentences for the remaining convictions are set to run concurrently.

Prosecutors said if Evans is released after serving 50 years, she will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years and would also have lifetime post-release supervision.

A co-defendant, Christina L. Towell, 38, of Leavenworth, was also charged in Wales’ murder. She is scheduled to go to trial Monday.